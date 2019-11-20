To The Daily Sun,
In a column in The Week magazine of 22 November 2019 entitled “Scientists underestimated climate change”, it says “...When global warming was first observed, decades ago, scientists assumed that major climatic changes would take a century or more. But as feedback loops kick in, many of the ‘worst case scenarios’ are already becoming reality....” Venice is flooding. The arctic is warming twice as fast as the rest of the earth, and as a result, the jet stream is shifting, sending cold air south and warmer air north.
Dick Devens
Center Sandwich
