To The Daily Sun,
While I have often winced at a Daily Sun political cartoon, I also take solace in knowing that the next day will bring one more attuned to my own perceptions and politics. In my opinion The Sun has always tried to present balanced liberal and conservative cartoon views. While it may have been slightly jarring to the psyche, I thought last weeks cartoon by Mike Luckovich was absolutely spot-on accurate.
Mike depicted, perfectly, how many young black men feel about the police-and who can blame them? Sadly there are too many thin-skinned, closet racists who just can't face the truth. And apparently they're very LOUD about it.
I am disheartened that you have eliminated the daily cartoons (even the ones I don't like) because of a bunch of bigoted, touchy-feely right-wing people. Please re-examine your decision and resume the cartoons.
William Hemmel
Moultonborough
