To The Daily Sun,
Is it Trump vs. Biden in 2020?
It sure looks that way. Yet another old, rich, white man put forth by the party who swears everything wrong in America both past and present stems from old, wealthy, white men in power. The stench of hypocrisy never leaves the Democratic party for a moment. The Scranton scrapper is demolishing the entire field, including Bernie Sanders, whom he leads by an astounding 21 percentage points.
We can give the last rights to Booker, Beto, Buttigieg and Pocahontas. Booker runs for the blacks. Beto runs for the Hispanics. Buttigieg runs for the gays, while Warren runs for the Indians. Democrats leave no blarney stone unkissed or backside either when they seek power.
This polling is remarkable, considering Democrats spin themselves dizzy, daily on social media, self-flagellating with wide, thick, leather belts of socialism and identity politics. In fact, Democrats were sure 2020 was going to be the year of the woman or another black, revealing publicly how donkeys press their prayer beads nightly at the high gods of diversity and inclusion. Whatever sleight of hand Democrats believe they need for an edge. It might even be another Hillary-inspired (and paid-for, we have the invoice) doctored-up dossier for the all-too-eager fools at the CIA and FBI to swallow down to their rectum, willingly sacrificing themselves at the altar of politics in hopes to assure a political win for the Democrats. It’s more than certain Obama verbally authorized every bit of that crapola, and more.
Honestly, do crazed, whack-job, hate-driven, demonic Democrats think they are going to “whip” sows ear, sleepy, sloppy Joe Biden into suddenly morphing from a 76-year-old, centrist moth into a 2020 silk, socialist butterfly? One that voters won’t see through as one hundred percent fake sculpted with a con chisel specifically for the political shootout of a lifetime at the OK Corral?
As dumb as millions of voters genuinely are, “independents” (the ones that determine who wins elections) will see through that “fake Joe Biden sculpture” faster than an anxious groom sees through his new bride’s honeymoon nightie.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.