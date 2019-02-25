To The Daily Sun,
This past week, I stopped by Mr. McGee’s “campaign headquarters” to discuss his views on the proposed community center. As he stated in his letter to The Sun last week, we all know we need a better facility than the Lion’s Club as it stands now. However, during our conversation, Mr. McGee questioned the cost and amount of planning for this project, and raised some very important questions about the current proposal. He advised me that he visited the new 17,000-square-foot Fryeburg, Maine facility last week. The Fryeburg director estimates their final all-in cost will be about $2 million, about $118 per-square-foot.
In his discussions with their recreation director, it seems they spent a considerable amount of time over the course of several years planning their facility, including layout, floor design, etc. They involved people who had experience doing this type of project. Did our Moultonborough leaders do this? Not that we know of. As quoted, the price of our facility will be $6.7 million, or $335 per-square-foot — very high. Why so much higher? Did we get a second opinion? Why not?
Is there a more cost-effective way to do this? Probably. The plans call for a building with an exterior that’s not maintenance-free. Why? Was anyone who’s built a recreation center involved in the planning? Not that we know of. Were any of our retirees or senior citizens invited to participate in the design? Again, not as far as we know. Did we investigate adding a second level as they have in Maine? Don’t think so — it’s usually cheaper to go “up” than “out.”
Remember, Article 6 only pertains to appropriating up to $6.7 million. You’re essentially giving your Recreation Department director and Selectboard a $6.7 million blank check to build whatever they want once the money is approved.
Mr. McGee also questioned the estimated operating expenses. These call for adding only $28,000 for additional staffing of the new building. This would bring the Recreation Department staff to four people. Meredith has a staff of eight to operate their center.
Finally, I have to ask why the seniors and retirees are being ignored regarding the site? They want the current Lion’s Club, not Taylor. Is this a community center or just a recreation center disguised as a community center? There are too many unanswered questions to approve this project as presented. Let’s take more time to do this right!
Tim Moore
Moultonborough
