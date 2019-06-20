To The Daily Sun,
A recent Laconia-reader of this paper throws the word "hate" around awfully loosely. These college professors "on many college campuses" that the writer claims have done away with free speech and "hate" anyone who disagrees with them — where is that the case?
I have been at Plymouth State University for decades and don't see it happening there. We have great variety of opinions on numerous subjects, faculty and students alike. I went to UNH as an undergrad and never experienced it there. I've had classes at Iowa University, and it didn't happen there. It's easy to make up something and go with it, which is what this reader does in the name of supporting Pres. Trump, whom we know makes up what he needs to make up as he speaks "with no teleprompter" as recently at his Orlando rally he bragged.
More to the point, a small article later in this Thursday issue gets to the heart of disagreement. Under Trump, the EPA is now pro-coal, and anyone can deduce that having former coal industry lobbyist Andrew Wheeler as EPA chief certainly helps this anti-climate-change-science stance come to be. If there's any good use of "hate" at this time, it can be that grandmother as I am, and soon to be great-grandmother — I hate that we stand selfishly to leave the planet in terrible condition for the next generations when it could be otherwise. We could work with the other well-off countries of the world and use ingenuity and get the disastrous rising temperatures in check.
I hate it that under Trump this will not be the case, as he really is bent on undoing various Obama-term achievements. I hate it that Congress holds back and doesn't get Trump in check, though a job of our Legislative Branch under our blessed Constitution is to check the Executive Branch.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
