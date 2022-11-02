To The Daily Sun,
Experience in business, education, visionary leadership, economic development.
Cares about her community and is driven to help improve the lives of people in that community.
Honesty, no hidden agendas.
If these are the qualities and skills voters consider important for Belknap County commissioner, and they live in Gilford, Laconia Ward 2 or Gilmanton, then please consider voting for Eliza Leadbeater.
I have known Eliza for the past six years when we both moved to the same retirement community, Wesley Woods in Gilford. My first introduction to Eliza came when my wife and I moved here in the summer of 2016. We needed temporary housing, as we had sold our home earlier than expected, well before our home in Wesley Woods was completed. Eliza had built a home in Wesley Woods, but was unable to move in until she sold her current home. She graciously offered her Wesley Woods home to us while ours was being built, along with basic furnishings. She is that kind of gracious and generous person.
As a resident of Wesley Woods, I have worked with Eliza on a solar power feasibility study for our community, an idea that Eliza spearheaded, and have benefited also from her talents and energy on the Wesley Woods residents steering committee. Her vision and enthusiasm are infectious. When she asked me to be her fiscal agent for her county commissioner campaign, I was honored and pleased to help. Check out Eliza’s website, https://eliza4belknap.com, where people can learn more about what motivates her to seek the county commissioner’s seat. Without any reservation, I enthusiastically recommend a vote for Eliza to fill the county commissioner’s seat for our district. Please vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Wes Dull
Gilford
