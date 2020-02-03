To The Daily Sun,
The Impeachment process of 2020 has proven to be a sham. Regardless of its outcome, final judgment must be determined by the voters. Voters are both judges and jury in this process to hold Trump and Republicans to account. Every voter has a responsibility to vote, to exercise this right as provided in the Constitution and following Amendments.
The Constitution, which is an updated version of the Magna Carta, and the entire free world is at stake. Amendments One, Two, Five, and Six are a basis for the remaining amendments that followed. The Preamble defines the Constitution. It’s essential for all peoples to read, review this document that describes the path to the preservation of our health, safety, welfare, our rights, our lives.
Donald Trump must be held accountable for not upholding his oath of office, and failure to respect, honor, and defend the Constitution and the Democracy it supports. In my opinion, Mr. Trump’s governing style is that of a dictator. The evidence and events continue to demonstrate his most flagrant and reprehensible acts of disrespect for the greatest, and most applicable document in the history of humankind.
The electronic-computer companies have cost the lives of many people. The growing pandemic of depersonalizing our lives is reprehensible. This industry is the true dictator of all humankind’s existence. While so many use the so-called benefits of this industry (including this writer), others used it for illicit motives. It easily covers up their illegal actions. One of the largest offenders are the medical insurance industries. High technology does not speed the process. It slows the healing process in health care that may become fatal for many citizens. This same high-tech industry provides the base for coverup by Mr. Trump and his cohorts.
Corporations with their dark money contributions and the Supreme Court ruling in Citizens United (which stated we must treat Corporations as people), has without a shadow of doubt enabled complete control of our destiny. We are slaves to fulfill their paths to destructive and obscene profits.
Democrats have provided a very diverse field of candidates, from all walks of life. Republicans want to provide us with no other viable choice than the likes of Donald Trump. Extreme left and right groups created this division that impacts a broad swath of this country. There is a need for significant moderate influence to guide us through these most troubled times. Each of us must hold ourselves to account. We can and must reverse current trends established by bigots and those who promote the discord and terrorism we have experienced. We have allowed this to occur. It’s up to all Americans to reverse this trend.
We must hold to account the actions of Trump, and realize we made a mistake in allowing these events to happen. That means making ourselves accountable and making the changes in order to move forward and conserve our Constitution and Democracy. We are humans, not corporations or computers. Please vote, yours and all our lives depend on us.
Robert Joseph Jr.
New Hampton
