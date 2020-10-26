To The Daily Sun,
COVID-19 has plagued the Granite State, the White House, and our entire country over the last several months. Over 440 Granite Staters have died because of COVID-19, and that number is on the rise. Our local schools are trying to balance the needs of remote learners, teachers and in-person students with risks that change every day. I am lucky to have members of my family who work remotely and, therefore, are able to see each other from time to time, but that is not the case for everyone The pandemic has to end but will only do so when we listen to scientists to navigate our recovery.
In the last week our President insulted Dr. Fauci for telling the truth about the pandemic. Even worse, the president has not attended a coronavirus task force meeting in months. We need a president who will put the health and safety of all Americans first. We need a leader who will chart a clear path forward for science-based treatments and vaccines. We need to elect Joe Biden as our next president of the United States. Joe has set a righteous example by wearing a mask in public, maintaining social distancing at any public events and supporting the work of experts in the field. Joe’s humanity makes him relatable; having the young NH boy who occasionally stutters, as Joe does, speak at the Democratic convention was heartwarming. Join me in voting for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Democratic candidates all the way down the ballot.
Kate Miller
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.