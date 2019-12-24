In Miguel de Cervantes’ “Don Quixote,” the count and his squire roam the Spanish countryside trying to revive chivalry and romance. This impossible journey includes tilting at windmills. Over time this tale has surfaced as a Broadway musical. In fact, we use the term “quixotic” to mean actions that are somewhat unreal in their nature.
I only wish that the events taking place in the White House and Washington, D.C., were as improbable, but unfortunately, we have the orange-haired narcissist lying #IMPOTUS and his squire, William Barr, tilting at toilets, tilting at lights that make his hair and complexation orange and tilting at Ukraine corruption that was responsible for him losing the 2016 popular vote because of a lost server that contained some 35,000 emails of his rival, Hilary Clinton.
After viewing “Man of La Mancha,” one leaves the theater singing about an impossible dream, yet every night with the present occupant of the White House, I am often awoken by improbable nightmares.
I say to myself, after having been present during the tenures of 10 past presidents, how can it be that Americans elected a person who apparently has never met a lie that he couldn’t tell, never met a wife that he couldn’t stay with “until death do us part”, never met a problem that he couldn’t solve due his inherent genius, apparently never realized that blacks and Latinos are just as honest as his Jewish accountants in their yarmulkes, never used a modern low-volume flush toilet, never realized that we live in a world where all nations are complicit in causing climate change and that all nations must immediately make amends for past inequities inflicted on our world, never realized that his country is on the verge of becoming more diverse and that its non-white inhabitants deserve equal justice and safe and sane living conditions, never realized that one does not win tariff wars, never realized that when the leader of North Korea calls you a “dotard” he really doesn’t value your friendship and probably won’t make deals with you, never realized that Putin is not your friend and that not making available transcripts of meetings with him actually makes you look more guilty, never understood that using all CAPs, shows inability to problem-solve (are you actually screaming in your White House bedroom), never realized that moving your golf ball to a better lie is called cheating, and so on! It’s not that I’ve run out of nevers, it’s simply that I’ve run of words.
I do hope the Republicans in the Senate realize it’s their constitutional duty to find him guilty of the two articles of impeachment and to allow the lawyers in the Southern District of New York to follow up on their duties of charging him and his family with a wide variety of transgressions.
Remember, this year, Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanza, and Boxing Day all fall in the same week, so perhaps “Happy Holidays” is a more appropriate greeting.
Larry Spencer
Plymouth
