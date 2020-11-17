To The Daily Sun,
At this Thanksgiving season, especially during this challenging year, I know lots of us are both grateful to live in this beautiful area with all our hard-working neighbors, and looking for ways to support each other. One way to do that is to buy local — to fill our tables with foods produced by local farmers and give gifts created by our neighbors' hands.
Some of you may still not be aware that there's an easy way to do that: Shop at Gilmanton's Own Market (525 Province Rd., in the Four Corners Brickhouse) and Gilmanton's Own Online (gilmantonsown.com), a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization founded in 2016 to serve the Belknap/Merrimack Counties Region.
Gilmanton's Own has a great range of local food — seasonal veggies; beef, lamb, pork, chicken, fish; fresh baked goods (including gluten free); baking mixes; cheese; honeys, syrups, oils, mustards, granola, jams, herbs & spices, teas and coffee and lots more. Lots of wonderful bath & body products. Lots of gift items including jewelry, clothing, wood products, books by local authors, art, greeting cards, & much more. You can also pre-order side dishes, baked goods, and desserts for your Thanksgiving and Christmas table.
Shop local — and a nonprofit at that! Support your neighbors by eating healthy, tasty local food, buying high quality handcrafted gifts, and sending amazing locally-produced greeting cards. If it's not local it's not there. Stop by Saturdays 10-4, Sundays 12-4, or order for contactless curbside pickup Thursdays 3-5:30 at gilmantonsown.com .
Virginia Sapiro
Gilmanton
