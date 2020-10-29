To The Daily Sun,
For the voters of Belknap County District 1 – Center Harbor and New Hampton – I recommend Tom Ploszaj for state representative. He is a hard working family man, with Christian values and will be an asset to those of us in support of conservative principles. As a former state representative for this district, I endorse Tom Ploszaj. His purpose is to defend the NH and US Constitutions. They are the guidebooks for our democratic republic and should be studied and referenced when discussing the issues of the day or proposing legislation. Tom Ploszaj is acting as our founders suggested; that people "volunteer" their time and help keep this country on the right track and protect its moral character. On voting day vote for Tom Ploszaj! Valerie Fraser
Hill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.