To The Daily Sun,
For those who use New Hampshire Electric Coop (NHEC) as their power source, it is important to know who will be on their board. Harry Viens is the right choice.
Harry Viens is a fiscal conservative and has worked consistently to create a sense of community and to improve communications within the company. Harry has been an integral part of NHEC reducing rates. And Harry has been a proponent of faster restore times should you have a power outage. These points will be important to remember when you return your ballot to NHEC. Re-elect Harry Viens to the board.
Dr. Valerie A. Fraser
New Hampton
