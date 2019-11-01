To The Daily Sun,
I’ve been following the mayoral race in Laconia, and after reading what Hunter Taylor and Ruth Larson have written about Peter Spanos, I felt compelled to write a letter in support of Peter Spanos.
First, I’d like to say I think if a candidate runs their campaign with ads that are unprofessional and engages in rude political tactics, it speaks volumes to their character. I think it shows exactly what voters can expect from a candidate. After seeing and hearing Mr. Hosmer’s ads, it came as no big surprise to me that Hunter Taylor and Ruth Larson are supporting Mr. Hosmer.
Peter Spanos is running his campaign respectfully, without thousands and thousands of dollars. I was told that Mr. Hosmer has raised well over $100,000 for his campaign. When I heard Hosmer’s radio ad, calling Peter names, I couldn’t help wondering if this was the best use of his campaign money he could come up with. Does Hosmer think calling names is a mayoral quality? What other poor choices might Hosmer make, especially if elected?
I think Peter Spanos would make a great mayor for Laconia. Peter is consistent in his focus in life and how he behaves publicly. I believe this would be his best attribute as a mayor. Peter Spanos has a sterling resume and, as mayor, I believe he would not fail the voters of Laconia. Peter Spanos would represent THE PEOPLE, bring respect to the office of mayor, and truly serve THE PEOPLE of Laconia, who are really what this race is all about.
Barbara Howard
Alton
