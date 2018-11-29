To The Daily Sun,
To all Laconia residents,
There have been numerous times when people have been dropping off their old TVs at the front door of the Salvation Army. This is wrong for several reasons.1) No one wants them. 2) The Salvation Army doesn’t accept them as donations. 3) It costs upwards of $40 per TV to dispose of them at the transfer station. 4) The Salvation Army has no means to move them to the transfer station. 5) The 10 TVs that people have left at the front door of the Salvation Army are in the way for people.
We understand that Christmas is a time of giving, not taking away. But if you dropped off your TV at the Salvation Army with the idea that you were giving a valuable donation, you weren’t. Please come and pick up the TV you dropped off, take it to the transfer station on Meredith Center Road, and dispose of it properly.
A Laconia resident and friend of The Salvation Army.
Peter Andreasen
Laconia
(1) comment
They leave them because they are LAZY and don’t want to PAY to dump them
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.