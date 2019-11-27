To The Daily Sun,
To the residents of Gilford & Gilmanton,
If you are not already aware, our School Board is on the brink of adopting a new transgender nondiscrimination policy based on the passage of SB 263. Now, on the surface, this sounds like a good idea, right? I don’t imagine many people would tolerate a transgendered student being discriminated against, or for that matter any student being discriminated against. Not to mention there are already laws in place prohibiting such acts of discrimination.
Amongst several other things, what makes the JBAB policy so problematic is that it allows biological boys to compete in female athletic programs. Biological boys have certain physical advantages over girls. That is just basic biology. Just a quick internet search and you will see, in places where policies like JBAB have been implemented, girls have been losing out to biological boys in droves. For instance, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights is investigating a lawsuit currently underway in Connecticut being bought by three biological female track & field athletes who are suing because they say they are losing out on opportunities for college scholarships. Prior to this policy in Connecticut, there were nine different girls who held a combined 15 Connecticut track & field state championships. Now those same 15 state championships are held by two biological boys. This is not progressive, it is regressive, and it flies in the face of Title IX.
For those unfamiliar, in 1972, Title IX was signed into federal law with the main purpose of creating the same educational and athletic opportunities for girls as there was for boys. It was to ensure girls would no longer be discriminated against. Unfortunately, nearly 50 years later, we are now again having to stand up for our girls and their equal opportunities in athletics. Biological girls deserve to compete on a level playing field.
On Monday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m., in the Gilford High School Library, the GSB will be discussing and possibly voting on the JBAB policy. Even if you don’t feel comfortable speaking out, showing up is still important.
Kyle Sanborn
Gilford
