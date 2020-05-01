To The Daily Sun,
Gotta love it when psychologists like Don Vachon with degrees from Cracker Jack Box University start unloading their profound wisdom on the world. Forrest Gump and the gang down in Hooterville can’t get enough of it. Don went berserk’o on me in a debate about the tragedy at LRGH turning it into a personality smack down. That’s what light weights lacking the ability to debate on substance and facts do. They want the argument to be about personality, not logic and merit on the issues.
Just to be clear, I made no comments about the employees at LRGH. People who I’m certain are dedicated workers. Surely so in the pandemic age where they put their lives at risk for others. They’re among the town's heroes.
Don says, “IT’S ALL THE CEO’S FAULT,” which suggests by default the man's incompetent. Maybe the CEO will weigh in on Don’s assessment of him? Lets hear from the town's top, health administrator concerning the LRGH tragedy impacting so many people in the Lakes Region.
My personal assessment: Don Vachon doesn’t know any more about business than he does about popcorn, psychology. I guarantee you we can put Warren Buffett in charge at LRGH and he will fail just as badly. Not even God can keep a hospital alive when its business model gets paid 80 cents on the dollar for the vast percentage of it’s work while being forced to eat millions more in costs incurred from the poor and uninsured.
Even “older than dirt ” Joe Biden admits the obvious. If all the hospitals in America were paid for private care at the same rate government pays them for Medicare patients and the uninsured, every hospital in America would be permanently bankrupt. It’s no secret government underpays hundreds of billions to the entire health care industry annually for service provided to it’s customers. The result, sky high prices forced on to the private sector for both care and insurance. This spurs screaming, outrage from the public toward private sector heath care accompanied by cat calls that capitalism has gone off the tracks stoked by greed.
The failure at LRGH begins and ends with Democrats all-consuming desire to have health care hijacked by the federal government. American health care becomes the new post office — forever inefficient and continually bankrupt like them, Social Security and Medicare. When your kid dies from post office-like incompetence who the hell are you going to call? Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders, Barack Obama or Biden over at the Shady Rest. Good luck on that. The medic just threw the blanket over your loved one.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
