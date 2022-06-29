To The Daily Sun,
It’s near impossible to relay a cogent, informed opinion on any subject worth debating with a 300 word restriction. We need a far better compromise.
This tight word restriction that allows locals to speak in the only daily paper can be rightly described as being muzzled. Worse, this silencing has been handcuffed to the fantasy we must all get along. Indeed, we all need to get along and respect each other, but the heated, often volatile, ongoing debate pitting ideas against each other based on merit concerning all the issues of importance facing the country’s is at the heart of what democracy is all about. There’s nothing easy or peaceful about democracy at work.
The Daily Sun claims focus on local issues as it gives out of town, national political columnists unlimited words and double prize size. National columnists (all with an agenda) based thousands of miles from New Hampshire (funded by who?) deserve the best opportunity to influence political opinion in the Lakes Region. I ask why is that? Something’s not right.
Let me challenge Sean Kavanagh head on. In the end it’s only about winning or losing. Ask the pro- and anti-abortion advocates if I’m not right. Humans are DNA-programed and consumed with winning or losing and keeping POWER.
The highest and best thinking realized through fierce, heated, debate must always prevail if the most people are to benefit. Creative-destructive forces in society and business are highly disruptive to millions, yet tearing down, re-building better and more efficient serves us all best. It’s the only way living standards are lifted. Few enjoy watching sausage making, but millions love sausage. Democracy is like sausage making. The unpleasant part can’t be removed simply because it upsets some people.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.