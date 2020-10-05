To The Daily Sun,
Congratulations to the individuals who are asking to represent the voters of New Hampton and Center Harbor to be their state representative. Many express their opinions, but few step forward to serve in public service.
Voting for your state representative is important as all other elected positions. It is important to know who the candidate is and their opinions and not necessarily their party affiliation or in this case the town they reside in.
I consider a number of factors before I cast my vote, including the issues they support, character, someone who will unite and not divide, one who will vote for their constituents wishes and not those of the party leaders, a fiscal conservative and one who exercises common sense.
After much consideration of these and other issues, i have decided that Tom Ploszaj is the best choice to be our next state representative for New Hampton and Center Harbor.
Tom Smith
New Hampton
