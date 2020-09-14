To The Daily Sun,
We see videos on TV of people yelling thru megaphones to groups of people around them. Then someone decides to pitch a brick through a window. WHY isn't the one on the megaphone immediately arrested for inciting a riot?.
Tom Roscoe
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.