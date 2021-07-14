To The Daily Sun,
"I didn’t know that there was such a problem." "Aren’t there agencies that take care of the children?" These are typical comments that I receive when I talk to be people about being a CASA (Court Appointed Child Advocate) and what I do in that role.
The fact is most us go about our day working hard, paying attention to our family and friends and doing things for our community when we can. We love and care for our children and try to provide a safe, nurturing environment for them as they grow. Because we are so busy in our everyday routine most of us don’t interact with the growing segment of the population for whom life is not so great.
We have thousands of families in our state that suffer from alcohol and drug misuse, mental health issues, lack of stable employment and housing, and a day-to-day struggle to provide for their children. Sadly, a growing number of the children from these families end up suffering from abuse and neglect and they desperately need our help. One of the ways that we can help the children is by becoming a CASA.
A CASA functions as the eyes and ears of the court when it comes to the children who are involved in abuse and neglect cases. The CASA works in conjunction with a caseworker from the Division of Children, Youth and Families to learn about, advocate for, and monitor the needs of the children throughout the life of the case and then report their progress to the court. The CASA also files reports and speaks up in court in order to keep the judge updated on how things are progressing for the children.
In my role as a CASA I get to know the child, their family, and will interact with their teachers and schools, medical professionals, and therapists as needed. I also get to know and interact with a fantastic network of foster care providers, the wonderful people who open their hearts and homes to these children in need.
Unfortunately, I have also learned that not every day is a good day in the life of a case. There may be days that break your heart, but those days will be few compared to the progress you will see in the lives of the children. If you have 10-15 hours a month to give to a child, a family, and your community, then I would ask you to please go to www.casanh.org or contact Katie at (603) 528-8006 or kpelczar@casanh.org and start the exploration process of what it takes to become a CASA. While on the CASA website you can also sign up for a convenient virtual info session. I can guarantee that becoming a CASA will change your life.
Tom Goulette
Belmont
