We had a power surge during the snow and ice storm on Christmas Eve, which caused all of the appliances to need repairs or replacement. Fortunately, Emily LaPlante went by to check on the Tilton Senior Center and discovered the heat was out. Emily called Pat Consentino, the committee chair and the two of them spent most of the weekend at the center. Pat spent time calling for professionals to come and restore the heat and hot water. Chris Cann, from Canman, HVAC, LLC, worked to get the heat on and find out what the hot water heater needed in order for it to work again. We wish to say a heartfelt thank-you to Chris as he took time away from his wife and children to come to the Senior Center Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to finish the repairs to the heater so it would work again and to order the parts needed to repair the hot water heater. Emily and her great-grandkids inventoried the spoiled foods so that replacement costs could be sent to the insurance company. Pat called additional people needed for the repairs and worked to keep the selectboard informed as to what was going on.
We would like to thank Normand Electric, THN Electric, Canman HVAC, LLC, Jason’s Home Town Appliance Repair, Lowe's, Coca-Cola, Eversource, Tilton Public Works, the selectboard, the finance director, the town administrator, the administrative assistant, and several volunteers. All of these businesses and individuals helped to put the Tilton Senior Center back together again. Without all of these individuals helping, it would have taken a lot longer to get back to normal, so we are grateful.
