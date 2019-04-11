To The Daily Sun,
To continue writing about this aspired to world government system that I started writing about a few weeks ago. We need to back up, for nothing happens in a vacuum.
I think I need to start with a bit of a digression; that if I do this right should tie in later. I do not have all of the answers. I'll only tell you what I know. Many years ago the Lord challenged my heart, and the challenge went like this. He really wanted me to challenge His word. I'm a young-earth Christian. I don't profess to know if the earth is 6,000 years old or 10,000 years old, but I believe it is in that ballpark, not millions or billions of years old.
So here is what I was wrestling with. (If you happen to be an unbeliever please suspend all your objections that in your view render a worldwide flood an impossibility, for I do believe all objections can be answered. It is only the smallness of our intellects and our lack of knowledge, though we think we know so much, that render it so.) My question was, if there was a worldwide flood, say about 4,000 years ago and the ark came to rest in the mountains of Ararat in what is now Turkey, how did the continents get peopled, and how did the different animal groups get distributed to their continents?
My thinking went like this. I believe the Bible is God's word that is He is the author of it though He used men to pen it. God is omniscient, He knows everything. It seemed reasonable to me that if an omniscient God spoke through men who recorded His words; even though the men who wrote them might not be aware that there were continents that we have come to know as North and South America, an omniscient God would.
I tried to push these questions aside as though they were from a lack of faith, but the Holy Spirit persisted in my heart — "search it out. I want to prove my word to you." So I began to examine the genealogies in Genesis chapters 10 and 11. For a Bible student, this seemed a reasonable place to look for this type of information. I didn't find what I was expecting to find, but what I did find was even more astounding than anything I expected. In Genesis chapter 10, verse 25, I read, "And two sons were born to Eber; the name of one was Peleg, for in his days the earth was divided;"
Now this was in the early 1980s, before I'd ever read anything about plate-tectonics. I only remembered from when I was in high school how someone had postulated continental drift, that North and South America and Europe and Africa had been joined together and then separated. As far as I knew most still held to the fixity of the continents then. Bible commentaries weren't much help as they all seemed to have been written when the fixity of the continents was held to be irrefutable. They all held that this was referring to the dispersion at the Tower of Babel. If the continents don't move this would seem to be the most logical meaning. So I looked up the meaning of the words Peleg and divide in my Strong's Concordance. (you can too if you Google Strong's Hebrew Lexicon.)
Strong's told a different story. The words meant: division, earthquake, river, stream, a rill, a small channel of water. I did a comparison of the generations from Shem, the son of Noah to Peleg and Ham the son of Noah to Nimrod, who would have been the builder of the tower of Babel. Nimrod was two generations from Ham and Peleg was four generations from Shem, so it would seem to fit that the division that the Lord is talking about would have occurred after the dispersion at the tower of Babel and would, in fact, be describing the dividing of the super-continent that we have come to call Pangea. It wasn't until many years later that I learned of the Wallace Line that separates the fauna between Asia and Australia. This also would seem to fit the pattern of dispersion of the people, animals would have followed the migration of the people. Then the separation of the continents happened.
This would explain how world geography and populations came to be as we have known them. You may not believe this, but I tell you, Alfred Wegener postulated continental drift long before anyone had discovered a mechanism for it, and they laughed at him and drummed him out of geophysics.
To get back to the point. God wanted His reference to this to be obscure so that it would remain hidden, from men and women of the Old World, that there were the two large continents of North and South America across the Atlantic, until the appointed time; that the settlement of one of these would coincide with the children of the reformation seeking religious freedom. Where am I going with this? God has a stake in what happens in the United States of America. He has from the beginning.
You who think you are wise as Solomon and would declare that Noah's flood was merely a local flood should hold your peace; for you make of God a Polish joke. You have Him direct Noah to undertake this gargantuan task of building an Ark that is longer than a football field and half as wide, bring all the worlds land animals unto it; when all He would have had to do is lead everyone to higher ground. You fools. You dishonor God, for you do not consider Him powerful enough to do what He says.
John Demakowski
Franklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.