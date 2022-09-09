Laconia’s schools appears to have started without a hitch. However, not so, because all but the Elm Street School has a separate entrance and exit with a sufficient, clear holding lane for the influx of the deliveries of children. However, the Elm Street School’s driveway has one combined exit and entrance with a crossing guard to supervise walking children and protect from the entering or exiting vehicles or distracted drivers. In addition, the crossing guard also controls vehicles from entering the driveways from Elm Street due to a lack of sufficient holding lane, resulting in vehicles originating from Lakeport or Meredith Center Road or Parade Road perpetuating congestion from both directions.
A simple fix proffered a few years back suggested that the green space and trees could be removed and used as a holding lane. The entrance would be created in the school bus driveway exiting section. In doing so, it would alleviate the hazard of parking in the road from the country club amber light, causing the dangerous situation that now exists, such as the one-way street.
It’s also being suggested that the 2 p.m., 50-minute school release student pickup entrance coincide with the employees shift release in as was the case that resulted in do not enter on Pleasant Street from North Main Street, so to curb traffic the industrial park employees were released at the same 2 p.m. shift change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.