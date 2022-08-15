The City of Laconia’s ordinance, chapter 201-13 Streets and Sidewalks amended on Sept. 23, 2019, is unfair, if not illegal. The majority of the city streets affected are located on streets off of Highland Street, all have the same situation, sidewalk on each side of the street, one side having utility- poles, fire hydrants, the other side clear of obstructions.
Subsequently, only one sidewalk is required. Furthermore, the older streets are 30 feet in width, 15 feet from center line. When one parked a vehicle in the street it obstructs the flow of traffic accordingly; the vehicles will encroach upon the sidewalk. Allowing 10 feet from center line. Allowing normal passage newer streets have one sidewalk having the same situation but with green space between the road's surfaces, a vehicle can park in the green space allowing traffic to pass without obstructing sidewalk.
This is unfair treatment of persons or workforce individual renters who have to partially park on part of the sidewalk to avoid interfering with normal travel on the street. Workforce renters having no designated parking, assigned, encroach upon the sidewalk otherwise it obstructs the flow of traffic, clearly ADA complaints invoked council action around the ordinance chapter 201-13. Case in point, the long line of vehicles at the bottom of Winter Street have or may have incurred a fine of $25, $75 or $150 for parking on one of the clear sidewalks.
Newer streets are spared any such fines. The answer is keeping 10 feet clear on each side of the center line, yellow with white, the federal guideline for every street, highway, and rural road.
In this situation, individuals with disabilities may choose to use the other sidewalk. The individuals who may have been fined are owed a refund.
