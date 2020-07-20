To The Daily Sun,
In the past few months, as more and more people are being tested for COVID-19, the media has decided to switch tactics. Instead of giving us the number of deaths from COVID, they have decided to give us, the American people, the number of cases only. If one were to peruse through history and read about the Bubonic plague, one would find that the mortality rate was 50 percent and the pneumonic plague (which is what it became when it came to colder regions of Europe such as Denmark and England) the mortality rate shot up to 95 percent.
In comparison to the Bubonic plague, COVID-19 has a mortality rate of .014 percent, which is less than half of one percent. If the Bubonic plague had a mortality rate that low it would not be remembered in a history book at all. So not wearing a mask is not attempted murder as some people claim since the chances of dying from this thing are the same as the common cold and the seasonal flu; both of which are highly contagious, too.
No, what this panic is the left's attempt to seize power. While everyone is worried over little itty-bitty COVID-19, the left and BLM are pushing their agenda and trying to impose collective guilt on white people so that they can have free reign to remove everything that makes America America. By the way, the Nazis in Germany convinced everyone that the Jews were to blame for everything, so that they could wipe them out and Stalin did the same thing with the Kulaks (farmers) in the Soviet Union, so that when he ordered the death of 10 million Kulaks, no one protested.
Lastly, and this is just food for thought, If Americans freak out over a little disease such as COVID-19, what are you all going to do when a deadly disease comes along?
Thomas Monico,
Laconia
