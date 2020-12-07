To The Daily Sun,
The Belknap County’s Convention/Delegation consist of 18 State Representatives, an obtuse entity, which has the power to levy a tax upon towns and cities property tax payers.
Mr. Michael Sylvia, the chair of the 2019-20 County Delegation, who by law shall set the time and place for the first meeting of the county convention to be held during the week of the second Wednesday of December, may have notified the clerk of the House of Representatives prior to the first Wednesday (the 9th) of December 2020. The time and place of the meeting shall be announced by the clerk of the House of Representatives for this year being as 12/09/2020.
NO public notice was found regarding the county delegation meeting time and place for the first meeting of the newly elected County Convention, much less the public, of a date (12/09/2020) to comply with the law. No notice is found on the county calendar.
However, a meeting’s is noticed for “Tuesday December 8, 2020” for a public hearing, without provision for remote public participation, FOCUS. The event for Tuesday, December, 8, 2020 ay 6 p.m. is for the county annual budget, prepared by the three member Board of Commissioners (2 is a quorum) and department heads and submitted to the County Delegation for final approval within 90 days.
Ironically, the new delegation has not held its first Wednesday meeting to elect its chair, vice chair, clerk and executive board.
What’s alarming is Mr. Sylvia may attempt to take control of the delegation (for a second time), by presenting paper ballots for each representative, a violation of the court’s order that “no paper ballots shall be used ” in the delegation’s election process per RSA 24:1 RSA 24:2-a and RSA 24:9-d, RSA:91-A.
What is wrong with the old method used by delegations since inception, pre-Mr. Sylvia, the instantaneous count of hands, in view of all, versus his world of secrecy, by refusing to implement FOCUS “live attendance/transparency or comply with the Laws
Thomas A Tardif
Laconia, NH
