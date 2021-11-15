To The Daily Sun,
The Belknap County Delegation/Convention will meet tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. “The purpose of the meeting is a public hearing,” regarding the Gunstock Area Commission.
Belknap County brouhahas appear to be never ending. The definition of a public hearing is the hearing may be a formal meeting for receiving testimony from the public at large on a local issue, or proposed government action including testimony from both sides. Clearly, the intent of the delegation’s chair is not to recognize the public in attendance.
However, if a majority of the delegation members, in attendance, motion that following testimony from both sides are completed, “the chair shall recognize Belknap county residence, in attendance.”
Furthermore, the delegation cannot take “immediate action” to replace three of five current commissioners by new commissioners. The Commission shall have at least one experienced skier, one experienced in the field of finance, banking, or accounting. Perhaps this time, two city residences will become members. No matter what the outcome, provisions in the law RSA399:10 powers, even if the commission voted or vote to lease Belknap Resort and build roads, the delegation must approve such action. No conveyance or disposal shall occur unless authorized by the county convention by two-thirds vote.
Thomas A. Tardif
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.