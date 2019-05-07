To The Daily Sun,
The predictable nasty letters to the Sun were recently joined by a letter from Exeter. The letter characterized New Hampshire gun owners as “trolls and troglodytes”.
To our liberal author from Mass-Exeter … Wow and ouch, that really burns! How am I, a mere troll and troglodyte, ever going to recover from your characterization.
Please do tell us how you plan to educate us cave dwellers on ways to make New Hampshire perfect, you know, like Massachusetts.
FYI, Trolls and troglodytes prefer knobby clubs over modern weapons. We learned long ago that we can bash our opponents over-and-over again with a club, without ever running out of ammo.
This troglodyte moved to Meredith in 2001 after enduring 14 years on the NH Seacoast. I found the quality of NH life and value of NH community increased exponentially the further one traveled North.
Keith Forrester
Meredith
