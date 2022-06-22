To The Daily Sun,
Since March 2021 the proposed and promised legislation to appoint an inspector general in New Hampshire to oversee the policies of assisted living homes has not been introduced.
I read with interest the article in The Daily Sun, June 14, that our neighboring state of Maine is creating a "Cabinet on Aging" to prepare and ensure the needs of the elderly population are met as they age.
Well, where are you two legislators who proposed and promised this legislation? Elderly votes will matter in the upcoming election. Vote.
Theresa Gebhard
Meredith
