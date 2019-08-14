To The Daily Sun,
Response to article about Gilmanton 4 corners danger. Simple quick fix, 4 way stop!
Since Route 107 is the less-traveled road, it seems to me that adding a stop to it would be the obvious thing to do. You already have to stop on 140 and it has more traffic. Not to mention that you can’t see southbound traffic when attempting to cross 107 headed west. It’s bad enough in a car, but in a truck, once you’re out in the intersection, you can’t move as fast as a car, so you’ve stuck there if someone is barreling south! If there is a stop for 107, at least you have a chance to get across without them plowing into the side of you.
Robert Miclette
Franklin
