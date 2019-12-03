To The Daily Sun,
It’s beginning to look a lot like last year ... sing it!
So far this past month, and up to now, we have had two to three days without mail/package(s). Happy Holidays! And with that comes the usual list of excuses: “Mailbox could not be reached”, “Mail held at Post Office at customer’s request”, “Mailbox inaccessible”. You all get the picture. They all simply mean that the mail carrier didn’t WANT to deliver.
I can assure you, none of those excuses are true! A mail carrier can delay your mail ONLY if it is an actual safety issue, but other than that, it is a federal offense to delay the mail. Are you listening, Laconia Post Office?
I really wish Gilford would get their own Post Office (just like Alton Bay) and offer those jobs to the people of Gilford. I am over the list of lies and excuses, and the season has just begun.
“Stop complaining about the process and just get the job done.” Unknown
Denise C. Burke
Gilford
