To The Daily Sun,
Bruce Jenket’s latest letter claimed, “President Trump is the first person to take on the corruption in Washington, D.C., and the swamp is making more and more false claims to retain control.”
There’s been an unprecedented number of conflicts of interest, indictments, investigations, and charges of those surrounding Sniffy the Clown in the West Wing; Manfort, Gates, Flynn, Kilimnik, Stone, Cohen, Papadopoulos, Van Der Zwaan, Pinedo, Patten, Kian, Alptekin, etc. It’s the most poisonous racist administration in generations. It’s a roiling, bubbling, turpid swamp of bigots, liars, cheats, and sociopathic opportunists.
In an October 2019 report, ProPublica and Columbia Journalism Investigations found that Sniffy hired 281 new lobbyists in his first two years. The report “indicates the Trump administration has quadrupled the Obama administration’s number of lobbyists in government in half the time. Indeed, an Obama-era ethics pledge clause absent in Trump’s prevented registered lobbyists from seeking or accepting employment with any executive agency that they lobbied the two years prior. And former lobbyists serving Trump are often involved in regulating the industries they worked for.” Sniffy the Clown hates ethics clauses.
Some of Sniffy’s cabinet picks are surrounded by unethical spending scandals: Scott Pruit (EPA), Wilbur Ross (Commerce), Ryan Zinke (Interior), Tom Price (HHS), Ben Carson (HUD), Steven Mnuchin (Treasury), David Shulkin (VA), Brock Long (FEMA), and many more. D.C. is more rotten than ever under Sniffy the Clown. Health care lobbyist Colin Roskey was appointed deputy secretary for legislation for mandatory health where he ended up heading the portfolio that he tried to influence for most of his career. Scott Pruit, who was forced to resign from the EPA, had sued the EPA at least 14 times before being appointed. Andrew R. Wheeler, his successor, was a coal industry lobbyist. K Street, the lobbying community, has benefited much from Sniffy’s tenure. Total spending on lobbying reached $3.4 billion in 2018. That is the most in eight years.
Conflicts of interest run rampant in Sniffy’s administration. As of last August, 2,300 conflicts of interest have been found in Sniffy’s Circus. Add the 15,413 false or misleading claims by Sniffy as of December and you have a toxic superfund site.
Sniffy embraces the ideas of racist, Islamophobic, homophobic and anti-immigrant bigots like Mike Pence, Stephen Miller, Sebastian Gorka, Steve Bannon, Jeff Sessions, Kris Kobach, Ken Cuccinelli, Ronald Mortenson, Mike Anton, etc. Sniffy has appointed people like Julie Kirchner who is associated with anti-immigrant hate groups like the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). Sniffy even floated the appointment of Jon Feere to an “immigration-related position” within the DHS. Feere is an analyst at the anti-immigrant, SPLC-designated hate group, the Center for Immigration Studies. CIS opposes birthright citizenship, and regularly disseminates white nationalist, bogus statistics, and even holocaust-denying writings. Administration officials Francis Cissna, Thomas Homan, and James McHenry have also attended CIS events.
Bruce recently wrote, “Please, research what you read and hear in the media.” Good advice, Bruce. You should try it.
James Veverka
Tilton
