To The Daily Sun,
In the United States of America, we are witnessing the attempted overthrow of the duly-elected Trump administration in the name of a political emergency, according to the Democrats. The political emergency is based on lies, slander, innuendo, insinuations, gossip, character assassinations, and made-up stories. Right, Adam Schiff? One letter-writer said that the shifty, deceitful, lying skunk of a deep stater was her hero. How is that possible?
The real collusion, of course, comes from the mainstream media’s cesspool of daily lies that gullible audiences believe as the gospel truth. Why does it seem that only right-leaning letter-writers seem to have a more informed approach in their letters? That is because most of the media slant to the left; conservative writers can’t help but hear what the left is saying while then moving on to conservative sites to get the other side of the story. The left engages in group think and rarely if ever looks for an opposing point of view.
Celebrate diversity, except when it comes to thoughts, opinions, and different points of view. Right, Professor Scott Cracraft?
These circus of hearings are an embarrassment for the Democrats. Today, Dec. 10, we now know for a near certainty that the Democrats and the deep state establishment operatives are the ones who were spying on a sitting President and that the unverifiable Steele Dossier was used to create bogus FISA court investigations. This is a very dark day for the politics of this country. Attorney General William Barr and U.S. attorney John Durham have the damning evidence about where the real corruption lies. There is real evidence and hard facts that will hopefully lead to criminal indictments.
The professor’s answer for the search for truth is to recommend that William Barr be impeached. I am not making this up. Please go read his “column of derision”, ironically delivered on the same day that the Barr/Durham report is released. This scholarly man apparently believes all the lies of Schiff and the rest of the deep state. Scott demands a “full-fledged criminal investigation”, but only if it is against Trump.
Go ahead and stay the course, Scott, and continue to perpetuate the exposed lies about Trump. There is zero evidence that President Trump committed any criminal or impeachable acts. So what does Scott request of his leftist allies? “When someone defends his criminality, we can all be brave enough to respond to them and vigorously expose their lies and misinformation. That includes many people who write to this paper.”
No evidence is needed because Scott apparently knows for a certainly that Trump is a criminal despite all evidence to the contrary. Good luck getting your credibility back now that the real evidence is finally shaking out. The professor of group think will soon have so much egg on his face that he will look like a giant walking progressive omelet.
Russ Wiles
Tilton
