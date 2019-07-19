To The Daily Sun,
Even Westminster Kennel Club dogs have fleas in July. So it’s no surprise those pesky, little suckers are out hunting blood in The Daily Sun. In the interest of full disclosure. I have the skin of a rhino, so keep biting. You're going to break off a lot of your “little prickers” without much success.
If you lack the courage to identify me by name what does that suggest about the lack of character and honesty of any critic? Put Robert Miller of Alton atop that list. Further, it also should speak volumes to you these blood thirsty, ANGRY, TRUMP-HATING, “FLEA CRITICS” attack me PERSONALLY rather than offer any informed, worthy,credible, debate on the sum and substance of the countless issues I have spoken to in this paper.
That would include last week's letter responding to the DEMOCRATIC “clown car ” of race-baiters who all scream Trump’s economy hasn’t lifted blacks or minorities when the BROAD EVIDENCE EVERYWHERE is more than clear: Trump has lifted the bottom half of America in numbers and at a pace that illustrate just how FAILED and inept Obama was in lifting those who needed lifting most, no matter the man never stopped sobbing for the bottom half in public. Even blacks agree with me in every poll ever taken on that question; Obama failed to lift them economically.
What Barack Obama did do was preside over the fastest explosion of wealth INEQUALITY of any president in American history, all to deadpan, SILENT DEMOCRATS afraid to whisper boo. THEY STILL ARE! The rich got FILTHY RICH under Obama and the rest of America went to NOWHERESVILLE. Barack Obama now resides in a neighborhood of the uber rich and ultra-powerful. I am HONESTLY happy for the guy, but none of his ten-thousand, heart felt, speeches screaming his care and concern for poor people moved him to Harlem did it? Nor are “FREE” lance, millionaire, one-percenters, Bernie, Warren or Biden moving there either.
The black and the poor are just talking points and political pawns of the Democratic Party now CANNABILIZING their own kind over who’s the biggest racist among them. It’s comedy central. Democrats have brought back the 1970’s GONG SHOW for all our entertainment. We should thank them for that.
The rich are indeed getting richer under Trump but, all the rest of us after EIGHT barnacle-clad OBAMA YEARS are finally seeing substantial gains in their living standards. This SINGLE fact scares the living crap out of all Trump haters which all these critics are.
A Mr. Eric Herr of Hill wants to debate. GOOD! He asked for my subject. Here it is: Eric, your first debate assignment is to find out why Democrats keep yelling Trump hasn’t lifted the bottom 50 percent when its clear from FACTS his economy has blown Obama’s economy out of the water since the FIRST DAY he was elected. Eric, please investigate why Democrats like yourself keep LYING about Trump's economic success.
You want to debate? Then get busy and let me read your replies to my SPECIFIC QUESTION. Can’t wait for your insights. If you answer any other question, I will IGNORE YOU. It means you want a donkey side show. I don’t do animal acts. Surly those run by animals trying to perfect POLITICAL bribery with “FREE” to an art form.
Bernadette Loesch even came out of the tall weeds this week. She’s one of my oldest critics. Glad your back, Bernadette. Sorry, I lack the space to respond in full about FDR — the most damaging president in American history. No president has done more harm to this country over the long term than FDR, with his most poorly thought out, perpetually bankrupt, social, Ponzi schemes that have left us with the greatest wealth inequality in history in 2019. Is that not where we are?
It’s ONLY FDR’s POLICIES that SUCK BLOOD from the lowest wage earners in America whose confiscation is immediately turned over to people with thousands times the wealth all while that money earns a ROI less than any pension plan in America and, there are tens of thousands of pension plans. Union members would LEGITIMATELY strike for a 100 years if their private pension ROI matched what FDR and Social Security pays them. Its like HALF. Yes HALF! Its worth tens of trillions in governments pocket and, not yours over the past 75 years. FDR’s policies were and remain the greatest RIP OFF of the American working, middle class in all history.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
