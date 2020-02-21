To The Daily Sun,
Members of Belknap County Nursing Home and negotiating team would personally like to thank Representatives St. Claire, Huot, Jurius, Lang, Fields, Vein, and Tilton for your effort and support to get our contract passed.
Their support is paramount to our future success and we hope for your success in the future as well.
Debra Poire, Beth Bean, Robin Kelly
Belknap County Nursing Home
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.