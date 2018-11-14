To The Daily Sun,
I would like to thank Randy and Mike from Middleton Building Supply for the nice retirement party they gave me. It was so nice to see many of my customers and fellow employees. Thank your for the financial gifts.
After working in the same location for 46 years, I got to know a lot of people. If you don't remember the companies, they were Prescott Lumber, Gerrity Building Center, Wickes Lumber, Bradco Wickes and most of all Middleton Building Supply. Thank you again and hope to see you all around town.
Francis Milliken
Meredith
