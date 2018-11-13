To The Daily Sun,
To the voters of Sanbornton and Tilton:
I’d like to thank everyone who came out and voted in last Tuesday’s general election. I’d especially like to thank my constituents who voted for me, placed my signs in their yards, and who helped my candidacy along the way. The number of voters who came out to the polls was incredible, and your support made my re-election possible. I’d also like to thank all of the poll workers across the state, who work to make American democracy possible. And finally, I’d like to thank my Fiscal Agent Gerrie Fuller, for assisting me during my campaign.
We have a lot of work to do in Concord, and I will work tirelessly on your behalf over the next two years with members of the House on both sides of the aisle. If I can be of any assistance to you, please do not hesitate to reach out to me at 603-528-6224.
It has been a true honor to serve the citizens of Belknap District 4, and I look forward to continuing to represent you in Concord.
Rep. Dennis Fields
Belknap District 4
Sanbornton
