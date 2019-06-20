To The Daily Sun,
Laconia Area Center — Community Action has been the fortunate recipient of a grant from the Laconia Rod and Gun Club for the past three years. The LRGC grant was established to assist seniors in Belknap County to stay warm all winter. Over the years, this grant has been a lifesaver for many of our seniors.
The grant has assisted households from the towns of Laconia, Belmont, Gilford, Barnstead, Meredith and New Hampton. To date we have assisted 79 individuals with fuel in the winter months!
As our season wrapped up this year, we were very grateful to Laconia Rod and Gun Club for all of the effort they put into maintaining this grant for the seniors in Belknap County. There are no words to express the gratitude that each of these households shares when they know LRGC is going to help them. Many have said that they did not know what they would have done without Laconia Rod and Gun Club assistance!
We at Laconia Area Center, are extremely grateful for the work and effort LRGC extends to make this grant possible. We look forward to a continuing relationship that allows us to work together to help keep the seniors in Belknap County warm.
On behalf of Laconia Area Center staff, Belknap-Merrimack Community Action and the clients we serve in the Laconia and Meredith Area Centers, we would like to thank Laconia Rod and Gun Club and its members for their generosity, hard work and dedication to our seniors.
Lynn Tonkin, Manager
Laconia Area Center
Community Action Belknap-Merrimack
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.