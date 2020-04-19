To The Daily Sun,
As a Lakes Region resident for over 30 years, a member of the senior demographic, and having a family member with cancer, Mr. Donovan's assertions that problems have been addressed after confusion is woefully inadequate.
How do the leaders of our health care system make such decisions impacting the lives of thousands "without sufficient planning or communication"?
One expects the board and CEO to have the knowledge and skills to lead us through this public health crisis. Instead, they have indeed made it worse.
Mr. Donovan stating that he knows that patients with cancer have to travel now, demonstrates a total lack of empathy and understanding of the stresses brought to bear with a cancer diagnosis.
Providing coverage everyday doesn't make up for not being able to see the providers we know and trust. We've had an incredible PCP for over 20 years. If not for routine annual testing and visit with our PCP, my husband's cancer wouldn't have been found and treatment started. We're so grateful for our PCP and other LRGH physicians who have been treating him and giving us hope that he could beat this cancer. We're not sure now how he'll get the treatment he continues to need.
Mr. Donovan, stating you'll reschedule the back log of appointments "once we are back up and running" is scary. Many of us will be six months or more delayed in getting preventative care, testing and follow-up of existing chronic conditions. Thank God my husband was diagnosed before this, otherwise, this could have meant his life.
Many friends are LRGHealthcare providers, nurses, and support staff who've been deeply impacted by being furloughed. As Mr. Donovan stated "Some doctors are donating their time." "...members of our medical staff and the entire workforce" have stepped up to "serve the patient population in need." "...they are motivated not by money, but to serve the community." These dedicated people have taken a 100 percent pay reduction. Mr. Donovan, you should be ashamed and embarrassed to state that, "senior management team has taken a 20 percent pay reduction."
It's clear to me that the Board and CEO of LRGHealthcare are totally out of touch with the impact of their failed leadership to this community.
There doesn't seem to be a plan on how to end the furlough in less than 120 days. I'd like to offer one. How about current and past board members (who are responsible for the financial position LRGHealthcare is in) and Senior Management initiate and contribute to a fund to pay our LRGHealthcare providers and staff to take care of their patients. Perhaps, Mr. Donovan, you could meaningfully demonstrate that you too "are not motivated by money and want to serve the community" by contributing 80 percent of your current salary to this fund. I have no doubt that if this fund were started with substantial funding from board and senior management and was dedicated to pay LRGHealthcare providers and staff only, that the Lakes Region community would wholeheartedly contribute.
Susan Smith
Gilford
