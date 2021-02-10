The NH Legislature has bills and bills and more bills. Two Carroll County representatives made it into the top five for number of sponsored bills. Find their names and take a look: 33 sponsored bills for Rep. Cordelli and 42 sponsored bills for Rep. Marsh. Sen. Bradley made top for the Senate with 58.
While the Carroll County legislators are busy with their jobs, are they representing their constituents? Visit the NH General Court (a user-friendly site) and take a look at what is going on. One example is HB544. Rep Cordelli is a sponsor. This is essentially President Trump’s Executive Order 13950 (September 2020) titled Divisive Concepts, reduced to a NH five-page bill with the same name. The Committee on Executive Department and Administration will hold a hearing on the Bill on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. Read the bill through at gencourt.state.nh.us/house/default.aspx and follow the directions to the Zoom hearing. This is one of many that is indeed properly titled – divisive. Pay attention and let your voice be heard.
Susan E. Wiley
Sandwich
