At one time many NH communities had what were called “poor farms.” The Carroll County Poor Farm (150 years past) was often occupied by those without families to provide resources. Residents were elderly, disabled or what we might now label as “homeless.” The Carroll County Farm (894 acres of farm and woodland) is owned by county citizens. With the oversight of three county commissioners, managed by department heads and working with a budget developed by the County Delegation (a second important responsibility for your elected representatives to the NH Legislature), it is a comprehensive operation.
The county went from operating a "poor farm", to the County nursing home, and now the Mountain View Community. It is ranked high for care and management. It might now be referred to as the “rich farm.” Occupants are charged upwards of $300 a day. Insurance companies, state and federal programs are charged the fee for eligible residents; few pay the full cost. It bankrupts those who are “self-pay” residents. Over the past 40 years five different nursing home administrators and a huge number of elected officials have explored the less costly assisted living facility for those who do not need full-time nursing care. Feasibility studies have been completed. Howard Chandler, current nursing home administrator, has vast experience in assisted living and nursing care facilities. Like previous administrators, he recommends the option of an assisted living facility. I suggest there has seldom been such a case of paralysis of analysis. We will soon have new county commissioners and new delegation members. Citizen participation is important at a public hearing on the 2021 budget. The budget of Mountain View Community as well as the budgets for the operation of the County Farm, Sheriff’s office, Department of Corrections, Registry of Deeds, etc. will be considered. Watch for the posting on the county website for the hearing as well as the proposed budget. Talk with your representatives, commissioners, and Carroll County employees. Let us be frugal while we support important programs as well as those who work for us. It is important to note – no one on the county payroll is getting rich.
Susan E. Wiley
Sandwich
