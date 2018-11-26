To The Daily Sun,
I would appreciate feedback from other readers regarding the USPS mail pickup and delivery service. On multiple occasions this year I have gone 3-5 days without this service and am curious if others are experiencing this problem. Of course I account for bad weather days and holidays and I have contacted USPS on each occasion but the problem still persists.
Perhaps, also, the Daily Sun could contact and interview the local USPS office manager(s) for them to explain the difficulties that arise to this lack of execution. Anxious for feedback.
Thomas Phillips
Gilford
(1) comment
Omg us as well!!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.