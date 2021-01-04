To The Daily Sun,
We have had several family members' and good friends' deaths in the last 35 months. Including my wife's twin brother. My fondest hope for 2021 is that we continue to contemplate: "While there may be no greater burden than SORROW, we find that there is no better SOLACE than inspiration of faith and act of LOVE." So daily it is a journey, from SORROW to SOLACE.
Stuart Clinton
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.