I’d be the first to defend one’s right to civil disobedience, within the laws of the community. Rep. Mike Sylvia chooses to ignore the American flag, his right. But let’s examine the meaning of his action. The flag itself means nothing, a simple piece of colored fabric. Unfurled, it covers all who made the ultimate sacrifice, those who struggle every day to better themselves, thusly improving their community. It flies over the good and the bad, the right and left, the just and unjust. It covers those who would tear down all and those attempting to change the system within the system. It flies over our darkest tragedies and our brightest successes.
Sylvia’s torpor attitude toward ceremony of our country's symbol is reflective of a darker narcissistic personality disorder. While my degree is limited to dime store psychology, it’s simple to recognize. Sylvia and consorts respect nothing but the sound of their own voice. Narcissists find their own words intoxicating.
Melinda Smith and Lawrence Robinson write, "A narcissist’s sense of superiority is like a balloon that gradually loses air without a steady stream of applause and recognition to keep it inflated. The occasional compliment is not enough. Narcissists need constant food for their ego, so they surround themselves with people who are willing to cater to their obsessive craving for affirmation." (HelpGuide, Oct. 2021)
Sylvia, like all of his brand, reveal their personality by their own pen. Challenge their delusional reality, they retaliate by labeling the opposition as the uneducated masses. In their self-created fantasy, only they know the truth.
Sylvia believes he is perfectly justified in his absolute contempt and disrespect toward the community he swore to serve and protect the day he assumed office, because "only he knows the truth."
