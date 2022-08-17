To The Daily Sun,

I’d be the first to defend one’s right to civil disobedience, within the laws of the community. Rep. Mike Sylvia chooses to ignore the American flag, his right. But let’s examine the meaning of his action. The flag itself means nothing, a simple piece of colored fabric. Unfurled, it covers all who made the ultimate sacrifice, those who struggle every day to better themselves, thusly improving their community. It flies over the good and the bad, the right and left, the just and unjust. It covers those who would tear down all and those attempting to change the system within the system. It flies over our darkest tragedies and our brightest successes.

