To The Daily Sun,
"However much you deny the truth, the truth goes on existing." — George Orwell
We hear comments, which are so mind-numbingly inane, one wonders if the modern DNA Map may have retained a remittent of latent Neanderthalic genetic code, thereby preventing synaptic jumps to logic receptors.
• Karoline Leavitt, the NH GOP candidate for Congress, was quoted during the 2022 campaign, "Climate change is a scheme devised by the Democrats to scare the public."
• A newly elected state representative from Laconia indicated a further examination of data is required to "make up his mind about climate change."
• A local luminary believes winters haven’t changed over his life span of "80 years."
Quadratically developed climate models are difficult to comprehend, but let’s cut the BS, we’re far beyond "model projections." An examination of the statistical realities offers adequate evidentiary, which should snap deniers out of their dysrationalia mind set.
• In 2022, World Health Organization issued a report indicating "rain water is not safe to drink, anywhere on the planet."
• Even intuitively challenged minds understand, if not the cause, surely the effect of Greenland and Antarctic Ice Sheets losing a combined 400 billion metric tons of ice annually. (Scientific American/NASA-GCC Report 2021).
• In 2021, NASA issued a report indicating the Earth’s atmospheric imbalance doubled from 2005 to 2019. Layman’s terms, the Earth’s atmosphere is retaining twice as much heat over a 14-year span. It is atmospherically impossible that our weather is the same as it were 50 years ago.
• NOAA says "The U.S. experienced 18 billion-dollar disasters in 2022, equaling $165 billion in damages."
• NOAA says "2016 thru 2022, 122 billion-dollar disasters killed 5,000 Americans."
Potentially deadly cyanobacteria blooms in our lakes are inconsequential occurrences(?), having nothing to do with climate change or pollution, really?
Our children's children will pay for our denial.
Steven JP Dionne
Laconia
