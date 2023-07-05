To The Daily Sun,
It’s interesting to watch the political metamorphosis of our local Red State Party. The evolution from an undying devotion to Trumpsonian Republicanism has transitioned to the mouse-hating, "don't say gay" homophobe, Ron DeSantis.
Now, we are asked to consider Vivek Ramaswamy as "a real American hero" who has a "commonsense message to fix our country."
Vivek is an interesting character. He is the child of a wealthy Ohio family, educated at an elite Catholic Jesuit high school. He's a practicing Hindu and holds degrees from both Harvard and Yale.
Vivek has written a couple of books focusing on illicit corporate behavioral patterns. It seems that he amassed a $6 billion portfolio while seated in various corporate boardrooms prior to the publications.
On one hand, while criticizing corporate America, he makes the campaign comment, "Capitalism lifts people up from poverty" (BS). American capitalism is simply a collection agency for the super-wealthy. Our well-subsidized corporate structure continues to rake in record profits while receiving record subsidies, and record tax relief, all the while more and more Americans are forced to choose between food or medicine.
Of all the revolutions in global history, there is only one where, when the gunsmoke cleared, the wealthy landowners maintained their holdings. In the history of mankind, only one nation developed a truly representative democracy. And why? Because of a very simple concept — the opportunity for shared advancement. The potential to rise above that from where you came.
Currently, 10% own 89% of U.S. wealth.
Was the pandemic financially tough on your family? According to the Federal Reserve, the "top 1% gained 6.5 trillion in wealth during the pandemic."
Democracy fails not because of "left" and "right" socio-religious-political beliefs. It fails because 90% of the population is left to fight over the division of 11% of the monetary scraps.
Vivek is just another "pull-up the ladder" politician, seeking his monetary insurance.
Steven JP Dionne
Laconia
