I’m not sure where the Belknap GOP are finding their representatives, but to quote Donald J. Trump they “are not sending their best”. Or, if they are, then the shelf of candidates must be really bare.
This years’ delegation is incredibly… special.
First, we have Dawn Johnson (R-Laconia), a serial poster of abhorrent social media content which ranges from racist and anti-semitic, to seditious, to neo-fascist.
Secondly we have Mike Sylvia (R-Belmont), who signed a document “dissolving all political ties between the citizens and the State of New Hampshire” but, funnily enough, did not consider his own position in the state legislature “dissolved”.
Thirdly, we have Norm Silber (R-Gilford) who believes in a Republican purity test to be a member of his party. If you ain’t Republican enough, you ain’t gettin’ in!
And now, the Belknap GOP have seen fit to grace us with the great wisdom and insight of Greg Hough (R-Laconia). In a recent post on Granite Grok, Greg uses his Crayola pencils to lay out his wacky idea of a political spectrum. He should have used a sharpie if he wanted to come across as well as ex-President Trump!
The funny thing about Greg’s childlike attempt at putting “today’s GOP” right in the center – they’re even to the left of “Democracy” – is that he completely does not understand the difference between form, function and size of government, and the real spectrums that separate left from right. He lists “Anarchy” as a “Transitional form of government”, and tries to group everything he doesn’t like on the “far left”: Fascism, Nazism, Communism, Socialism, Progressivism, Liberalism, Theocracy and Police-State.
If this sounds insane, it’s because it is! And if I don’t do a good job of describing it, it’s because there is so much going on in these ravings of a mad man committed to paper that it’s almost impossible to decipher!
The troubling thing about Greg’s world viewpoint, is this: along with his artwork, Greg says, “There is a false premise being pushed by the media that it doesn’t matter if you’re Left or Right. We are all Americans, and we can all get along… what most don’t grasp is that the two sides are not compatible… where there is one, the other cannot exist!”
Rep. Greg Hough is yet another extremist Republican who is so entrenched in his far-right delusions that any form of compromise or bipartisanship is but a distant dream.
Steven Hepburn
Gilford
(1) comment
In case anyone is new here, Steven is the local karen. You should expect the garbage constantly.
