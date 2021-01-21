To The Daily Sun,
Norm Silber in 2020 said he "has for many years decried the “tolerance” and inclusiveness of RINOs in the Republican Party. If Norm is not for tolerance and inclusiveness, he must be for intolerance and exclusion - exclusion of anyone who does not meet his extreme libertarian standards of drastic cuts to all public spending.
He does not care about the needs of his constituents, and he advocates for swinging cuts of 10 percent of all public expenditure per year without regard for necessity. He says, quoting Sen. Barry Goldwater, "I will not attempt to discover whether legislation is 'needed.'”
In the article on Jan. 13, "Glassman, Silber in ‘tug of war for the soul of the Republican party,’" Norm says "he’s a big supporter of law enforcement." It may have been my imagination, but I didn't hear much support for the needs of local law enforcement this week when Norm was voting to slash budgets left, right and center with seemingly no thought or reason other than his radical attempt to cut 10 percent of anything and everything no matter the consequences.
Finally, Norm reiterated his support for Dawn Johnson, saying "I would never, ever, ever throw a fellow Republican under the bus for making a mistake.” Dawn Johnson has now shared a racist, anti-semitic article (mistake #1), endorsed and encouraged violent sedition (mistake #2), and shared a post from the neo-fascist Proud Boys organization (mistake #3). How many "mistakes" does someone need to make for Norm to condemn them? Seems like as long as they are willing participants in his far right Libertarian-Republican attempt to dismantle the state, the answer is unlimited.
If Norm is fighting for the soul of the NH Republican Party, I really feel sorry for my reasonable Republican friends who are having their party hijacked by this extremist.
Steven Hepburn
Gilford
