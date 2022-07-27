Citizens of Laconia, my name is Steven Bogert, and I am running for state representative of Laconia, District 5. I’ve lived in the South End of Laconia for 20 years.
My ties to the community include:
19 years of service on the Laconia Zoning Board of Adjustment, 16 years as a board member for the nonprofit organization Laconia Youth Football and Cheer Association, and six years serving as Ward 5 Clerk for City of Laconia elections.
I have worked to keep Laconia a positive place to raise our families. As a moderate conservative, I believe all ideas should be considered no matter their origins as long as they provide positive solutions to real problems. I believe the U.S. Constitution should be our guiding light along with the individual rights of all U.S. citizens.
I also believe in fiscal responsibility of the state and county governments while reducing the tax burden on all property owners.
If you feel that a change is needed, then I’m asking that you please support me, as a vote for Steven Bogert is a vote “for our future”.
