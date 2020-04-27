To The Daily Sun,
Let's get one thing straight, they are called "leaf" blowers, not "filthy left-over sand" blowers. These guys can't keep cleaning up parking lots with leaf blowers. They are pumping huge quantities of silica dust into the air. We all know how good that is for us, don't we? This practice needs to be eliminated.
One more thing, how do you suppose we ever got along without Ruth Larson, a New Jersey liberal who continues to tell us how to live and operate. How would Alton be doing now if they wasted all that money on her pet project, the recreation center, a white elephant. Stop referring to Alton as "Our Town" Ruth, it is "Their Town" and you were just lucky enough to move into it.
I admit to being a transplant, but most of the people I know that came up from the People's Republic of Massachusetts tried to move away from a rotten political system to the fresh air of New Hampshires's conservative political climate. The people of Alton were good enough to take us in when we moved here, why don't you try showing them a little respect and celebrate their way of doing things instead of the insane liberality that oozes out of New Jersey. Get my point?
Steve Fiorini
Laconia
